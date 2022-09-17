Redsfest returns Dec. 2-3

By Rob Butcher

Cincinnati Reds’ Media VP

CINCINNATI — Bally Sports Ohio Redsfest presented by PNC Bank is returning Dec. 2-3 to the Duke Energy Convention Center in Downtown Cincinnati.

After a two-year hiatus, Redsfest, the largest team fan festival throughout Major League Baseball, is back with fun for the entire family including autographs and meet & greets with current and former players, interactive games for fans of all ages, game-used and authentic memorabilia and much more.

“We are very excited to welcome fans and players back to the Duke Energy Convention Center for this signature off-season event,” said Phil Castellini, Reds President and COO. “We have worked very hard to make Redsfest the best in baseball for our fans, and we look forward to bringing them together with our current players, coaches, Reds Hall of Famers, alumni, and broadcasters for these two days of fun and entertainment.”

Redsfest is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2 from 3 to 10:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“The Reds do it right, filling all three floors of the convention center with engaging attractions,” said Ric Booth, general manager of the Duke Energy Convention Center. “Redsfest brings visitors from all over the region to downtown Cincinnati during the holidays, and we are elated to have it back this year.”

Redsfest tickets are scheduled to go on sale Monday, Nov. 7 at reds.com/Redsfest.

Reds Season Ticket Members will receive complimentary tickets to Redsfest.

Additional details on Redsfest schedules, events, policies, and procedures will be announced at a later date.

Redsfest Celebrity Poker Tournament

The Prestige Audio Visual & Creative Services Rick Steiner Celebrity Poker Tournament presented by Ashlee Fence will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 with a guaranteed $10,000 first prize. For more information, call (513) 765-7240 or visit reds.com/poker.

All proceeds from Redsfest benefit the baseball-themed outreach programs of the Reds Community Fund. Schedule and activities are subject to change.