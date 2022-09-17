Tillis headlines Poage Landing Days

Cincinnati Circus performing today and Sunday

ASHLAND, KENTUCKY — The annual Poage Landing Days festival returned to the City of Ashland on Friday and will continue through Sunday, featuring food, vendors, arts and crafts, children’s activities, music and more.

Here is a look at some of the events for the remaining two days:

Today

10 a.m.- Festival opens

10:30 a.m. – Southern Fried Conefest skateboard race qualifying starts

12:15 p.m. – Cincinnati Circus stunt show

1 p.m. – “Swinging with Elvis” by Lee Dean – Armstrong Stage

2:30 p.m. – Cincinnati Circus stunt show

3 p.m. Maddox Hale – Armstrong Stage

4 p.m. – Against the Grain – Armstrong Stage

5 p.m. – She and I – Armstrong Stage

5 p.m. – Cincinnati Circus stunt show

7 p.m. – Opening ceremonies – 16th Street stage

7:30 p.m. – Paul Pace 16th Street stage

7:30 p.m. Cincinnati Circus stunt show

9 p.m. – Pam Tillis – 16th Street stage

10 p.m. – Festival closes

Sunday

8 a.m. – Southern Fried Conefest skateboard race – Ramey Street

10:30 a.m. – Fellowship – 16th Street stage

11 a.m. – Festival opens

11 a.m. – Church service begins – 165th Street stage

Noon – Cincinnati Circus stunt show

1 p.m. Bended Knee – Armstrong Stage

2 p.m. Tony Wilson – Armstrong Stage

3 p.m. – Janetta Blevins – Armstrong Stage

4 p.m. – The Pink Ladies – Armstrong Stage

4:30 p.m. – Cincinnati Circus stunt show

5 p.m. – Country Drive – Armstrong Stage

6 p.m. – Festival closes

Events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit Poage LandingDays.com.