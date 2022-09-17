Tillis headlines Poage Landing Days
Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 17, 2022
Cincinnati Circus performing today and Sunday
ASHLAND, KENTUCKY — The annual Poage Landing Days festival returned to the City of Ashland on Friday and will continue through Sunday, featuring food, vendors, arts and crafts, children’s activities, music and more.
Here is a look at some of the events for the remaining two days:
Today
10 a.m.- Festival opens
10:30 a.m. – Southern Fried Conefest skateboard race qualifying starts
12:15 p.m. – Cincinnati Circus stunt show
1 p.m. – “Swinging with Elvis” by Lee Dean – Armstrong Stage
2:30 p.m. – Cincinnati Circus stunt show
3 p.m. Maddox Hale – Armstrong Stage
4 p.m. – Against the Grain – Armstrong Stage
5 p.m. – She and I – Armstrong Stage
5 p.m. – Cincinnati Circus stunt show
7 p.m. – Opening ceremonies – 16th Street stage
7:30 p.m. – Paul Pace 16th Street stage
7:30 p.m. Cincinnati Circus stunt show
9 p.m. – Pam Tillis – 16th Street stage
10 p.m. – Festival closes
Sunday
8 a.m. – Southern Fried Conefest skateboard race – Ramey Street
10:30 a.m. – Fellowship – 16th Street stage
11 a.m. – Festival opens
11 a.m. – Church service begins – 165th Street stage
Noon – Cincinnati Circus stunt show
1 p.m. Bended Knee – Armstrong Stage
2 p.m. Tony Wilson – Armstrong Stage
3 p.m. – Janetta Blevins – Armstrong Stage
4 p.m. – The Pink Ladies – Armstrong Stage
4:30 p.m. – Cincinnati Circus stunt show
5 p.m. – Country Drive – Armstrong Stage
6 p.m. – Festival closes
Events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit Poage LandingDays.com.