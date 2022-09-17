Visitors turn out for WWII ship

Will be at Ashland through Sunday

ASHLAND, KENTUCKY — “This is the coolest day of my life!’ a boy told his father as his family walked back up the hill from the docks at the Port of Ashland on Thursday afternoon.

They were among many visitors who turned out to take in the LST-325, a decommissioned tank landing ship, which arrived on Wednesday and will be docked at the park, located at 50 15th St., through Sunday.

Described by crew as “a floating museum,” the ship now gives tours to educate visitors its visitors to the role of the LST in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

It drew a steady stream of people in its first hours on Thursday, with all ages coming to take a look at the vessell, so large it spanned nearly the entire length of the docking area.

Coinciding with Poage Landing Days, a festival also running through Sunday in Ashland, the ship can be seen from the park for free and tours are available at $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for World War II and Korea veterans, active service members and first responders (with ID).

Following its stay in Ashland, After stopping in Ashland, the LST-325 will travel to Charleston, West Virginia, where it will be docked and open to tours from Sept. 28-Oct. 3.

For more information, visit https://lstmemorial.org/welcome-aboard.