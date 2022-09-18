Letter to the editor: Annual Suicide Prevention Walk scheduled for Sept. 22

In honor of Suicide Prevention Month, the 3rd Annual Suicide Prevention Walk will be held on Thursday, Sept 22, starting at the Lawrence County Courthouse at 6 p.m.

The Lawrence County Youth Council is proud to present this walk to the public in honor of those who have struggled with mental health in the past or know someone who has.

We will start our walk from the courthouse and continue down toward the finished mural at the riverfront floodwall that was dedicated last year. We are also proud to say that there will be a small update to the mural to be unveiled at the walk in-person.

So please feel free to come out and join us as we not only raise awareness about suicide but also show the people that they are not alone when it comes to working through tough topics like this and that there is hope!

This initiative is brought to you with support from the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation, the Adams, Lawrence, and Scioto County ADAMHS Board, and the Lawrence County Juvenile Court.

Madison Colegrove

Ironton