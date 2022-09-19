Gladys Grove

Gladys Marcine Dillon Grove, 98, died Sept. 16, 2022.

Funeral service will be noon Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Dr. Kevin Willis officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be Friday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

The family request that in lieu of flowers donations may be made in Gladys’ name to Disabled American Veterans.

To offer the family online condolences, visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.