Published 10:48 am Monday, September 19, 2022
Gladys Grove
Gladys Marcine Dillon Grove, 98, died Sept. 16, 2022.
Funeral service will be noon Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Dr. Kevin Willis officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be Friday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.
The family request that in lieu of flowers donations may be made in Gladys’ name to Disabled American Veterans.
To offer the family online condolences, visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.