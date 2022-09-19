Symmes Valley teacher recognized by Ohio School Boards Association

WILLOW WOOD — A teacher at Symmes Valley High School has been honored for her work by the Ohio School Boards Association.

Ruth Hopkins, who teaches upper level math at the high school and has worked for the district more than a decade, has been named an Outstanding Faculty Member for the Southeast Region by the OSBA, Darrell Humphreys, principal at the high school, said.

“It’s nice to have other people recognize what we already know,” Humphreys said. “In a staff of numerous good teachers, Ruth is a superstar,” Humphreys said.He said they had a teachers meeting on Monday for the purpose of celebrating Hopkins. While Humphreys said Hopkins is an outstanding teacher, he added “it doesn’t stop there.”

Email newsletter signup

He said she often tutors after hours and regularly takes phone calls from SVHS graduates who have gone on to college who need advice on math classes.

Hopkins is also advisor for the school’s book club, mentors beginning teachers through the resident educator program and is part of the Building Leadership team.

“She’s more than just a teacher who shows up from 7:30 to 3,” Humphreys said. “She is always willing to help out however she can.”

Hopkins, who previously taught at St. Joe High School, will be honored by OSBA at their banquet in Nelsonville on Sept. 24.