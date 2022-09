Steve McClain

Steve Edward McClain, 36, of Ashland, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Ashley (Revely) McClain.

Per his wishes there will be no services.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the McClain family with the arrangements.