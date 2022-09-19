Susan Jeter

Susan Laura Jeter, 74, of Chillicothe, passed away Sept. 16, 2022.

Susan married Glenn Allen Jeter in Ironton, on Aug. 1, 1970.

Survivors include two children, Amy (Noah) McNaughton, Waverly, and Ryan (Kelly) Jeter, Williamsport; and two grandchildren, Ally and Taryn McNaughton.

Susan graduated from Ironton High School in 1966 and went on to complete a Bachelor’s degree at Ohio University and a Master’s degree from Marshall University.

Susan was a dedicated teacher who retired from the Scioto Valley School District, Pike County in 2003 after many years of positively influencing the lives of hundreds of children.

Susan loved a good book, being outside, hiking, gardening and spending time with her family.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery.

Friends may call 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Wednesday at Haller’s.

Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.