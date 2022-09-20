ACTC announces Adult Literacy Week

ASHLAND, KENTUCKY – Dr. Larry Ferguson, President/CEO of Ashland Community and Technical College recently signed a proclamation declaring September 19-23 as Adult Literacy Week at ACTC.

ACTC celebrates Adult Education and Family Literacy Week as a proud participant in the national Educate and Elevate Campaign, which helps citizens learn all of their adult education options to attain their professional and personal goals.

The proclamation signed by Dr. Ferguson noted that more than 51.4 million Americans can’t read or write at the most basic level while 75.1 million lack basic math skills, as well as the credentials and skills necessary to succeed in post-secondary education.

Additionally, one in three young adults drop out of high school every year.

Adult education programs contribute to solving these challenges by helping Americans move along the continuum in their educational journey to achieve basic skills and get prepared for career and college. Adult education programs in high schools and adult schools, college and community centers offer low cost, high value programs that upgrade the skill set of our citizens.

“GED seeking students are some of my favorite to work with. To see them achieve things that they never thought possible, to go on to college or to find a better paying job is incredibly rewarding. I am thankful to work with the five Adult Education Centers in our service region to help enhance the lives of our students,” said Chrisha Spears, ACTC Coordinator of Student Resources and Communications/College and Career Navigator for Boyd and Greenup Counties Adult Education.

Boyd County Adult Education, also known as the Adult Learning Center (1400 College Drive – Office 167), is open Monday and Wednesdays from 8 AM to 4PM and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8AM to 1PM, as well as 5 PM to 7:30 PM. Fridays are by appointment only.

Reading, math, writing skills review, GED preparation, college preparation, college entrance test preparation, English language acquisition, computer skills training, employability skills, and other certification certificates are all offered at Boyd County Adult Education.

There are also two outreach locations at Centenary United Methodist Church, located at 2901 Winchester Ave. Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 12 PM and Hillcrest Bruce Mission Tuesday and Thursdays from 1 PM to 3 PM.

Ashland city officials will be signing a similar proclamation on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 1pm at Hillcrest Bruce Mission, located at 1819 Eloise Street.