Cecil Cline

Cecil Goble Cline, 87, of Ironton, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church, 101 N. Fifth St., Ironton.

A luncheon will be served immediately following.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the Cline family in making arrangements.

