George Cremeans

George W. Cremeans, 85, of Proctorville, died Saturday Sept. 17, 2022 at home.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Huff Cremeans.

Masonic rites will be conducted 1:30 p.m. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held from 1–2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.