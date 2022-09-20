Heather Jackson

Heather Ann Jackson, 46, of Ironton, died, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Memorial service will be noon Saturday at Sharon Baptist Church, 2010 S. Fifth St., Ironton, with Pastor Brandon Depriest officiating.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of the service at the church.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Jackson’s family during this difficult time.

To offer the family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.