LEDC gets grant to help in recovery

Goal is to get people back into local workforce

SOUTH POINT — The Lawrence County Economic Development Corp. has gotten a $500,000 grant to help those in treatment for substance use disorders get back into the workforce.

It was announced last week that the LEDC’s grant proposal “Partners for Success: Supporting Growth from Recovery to Careers” was funded by a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

Email newsletter signup

The LEDC will partner with the Ironton-Lawrence Community Action Organization to help with a variety of things from treatment to skill training to help with things like restorative dental work and childcare. The goal is to build their skill set and get them credentials for high demand jobs in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia.

The project is expected to serve 40 workers, 10 students, 20 participants and 10 businesses, and improve 28 workers, eight students and seven businesses.

The grant is part of ARC’s INSPIRE initiative.

“The substance use disorder crisis isn’t solely a health and family issue—it’s also a workforce development issue, and thus a community issue. At ARC, we’re laser-focused on creating a comprehensive network of supports to help individuals recovering from substance use disorder succeed,” said ARC Federal co-chair Gayle Manchin. “INSPIRE projects are tackling the economic impacts of the substance use disorder crisis to grow the region’s labor force, and more importantly, provide hope and purpose for individuals in recovery. I congratulate the 2022 INSPIRE awardees and look forward to the many ways they’ll help our Appalachian friends, neighbors, and communities thrive.”

Funding for this investment was made possible through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) helped to write and pass.

“Rural communities have been overlooked for too long. If we want to promote economic development throughout Ohio, we need to ensure that businesses and communities have the tools and resources they need,” Brown said. “I’m working to make sure Ohio gets its fair share – or more – of the investment. Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, these funds will have a significant economic impact for Lawrence County.”