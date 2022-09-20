OUS to have first annual Family Day

Ohio University Southern will have its first annual Family Day 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The family-friendly event is free and open to all OU students and families, current and previous employees and alumni for a day of relaxing fun.

Family Day will feature activities for all ages including free food, inflatables, pumpkin painting, corn hole, family-oriented contests, creative stations for tie-dye, along with music and dancing.

Prizes will also be given away throughout the day.

OUS Family Day is a celebration of students and families, providing an opportunity to meet the University’s faculty, staff and administration. Campus tours will be offered at various times throughout the afternoon.

Family Day is anticipated to grow into an annual tradition moving forward.

“While we have experienced a lot over the last few years, Family Day is our way to express that the University’s commitment to fostering community among the Bobcat family remains strong,” Robert Pleasant, OHIO Southern director of student services, said.

For more information and to register, visit calendar.ohio.edu/event/ohio_southern_family_day or ohio.edu/southern.