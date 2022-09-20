Property transfers

• Charles Bartrum to Chris Rudmann, Elizabeth, $1,000

• Dallas McCoy to Danny Joe Morgan, Ironton, $8,000

• Randall D. Bazell and Ashlee Bazell to Patrick K. Stahl, Coal Grove, $25,000

• Field of Dreams Properties LLC to Camron Lee Rummel, Chesapeake, $199,000

• Carla Jean Pierce, Michael D. Holderby, Mark A Holderby to Stephen and Angie Walker, Scottown, $30,000

• Traci Renae Adkins AKA Traci Renee Adkins and Brian J. Adkins to Bradley Miller and Laura Miller, South Point, $5,325

• Adam M. Harris and Kayla Renee Harris FKA Kayla Renee McCarty to Amy D. Doolin, South Point, $167,000

• Mitzi Gayle Simpkins and Carl Simpkins to John C. Workman and Linda Sue Workman, Proctorville, $187,000

• Lucci and Daniel Durrett to Southern Land LLC, Upper, $130,000

• Harry L. Rader Jr. to Grizzly Farmer LLC, Chesapeake, $275,000

• Marc A. Scott and James W. Scott to Michael J. and Monica Mahlmeister, Ironton, $42,000

• Robert Miller and Beverly Miller to Ashley Miller Ryan Anthony Molenda, South Point, $150,000

• The Estate of Patricia Stevens AKA Patricia Carey to Nicholas Matthew Reddy and Sarah Elizabeth Reddy, South Point, $169,000

• William E. McBrayer Sr. and Dollie F. McBrayer to Brandon Bowman, Chesapeake, $65,000

• Tony J. Bundy and Melissa Bundy to Gary Killebrew and Teresa Killebrew, Chesapeake, $80,000

• Terry Wagner and Vickie Wagner to Kevin Keefer and Tonya Keefer, South Point, $245,000

• William W. Elder Jr. and Betty T. Elder to Angela Stroud, Union, $3,000

• Belville Mining Co to Thomas J. Belville, Washington, $25,000

• Lena M. Kelley to Pamela J. Doss, Ironton, $40,000

• Pamela Ellis to William K. Hargis, Chesapeake, $1,000

• City National Bank, Trustee of Clovis Adkins Trust dated September 12, 1990 to GDC Rentals, LLC, South Point, $68,500

• Pamela Sue McKenzie and Penny Marie Miller to Steven R. Mays, Upper, $15,000

• Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Michael Roberts and Susan Roberts, Ironton, $51,000

• Russell M. Webb and Emily R. Webb to Adam Harris and Kayla ReNee Harris, Willow Wood, $285,000

• Robert D. Acord and Cheryl A. Acord to Joseph Eicher and Ella Eicher, Waterloo, $105,000

• Anita K. and Scotty Swartzwelder to Angela Kay Stevens and Amy Gail Bryan, Coal Grove, $1,000

• Donald R. Porter, Executor of Nellie Thompson Estate to Sally R. Shaw, South Point, $142,500

• Cheryl Harvey to John A. Gibson, Kitts Hill, $50,000

• Brian Woodyard and Diana Woodyard to David A. Adkins and Connie Regina Adkins, Chesapeake, $196,500

• Brian S. Cook and Ruth O. Cook to Larry Vaden and Larry Vaden Jr., Crown City, $230,000

• Gerald Ferguson and Amy Ferguson to Christopher Parker and Lindsey Ann Parker, Kitts Hill, $294,500

• Catherinen G. Ellis FKA Catherine G. White and Gary Ellis to James Burns, Proctorville, $23,500

