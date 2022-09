Wanda Walker

Wanda L. (Carter) Walker, 99, of Burlington, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at her home.

A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.