Waterloo Wonders Day set for Oct. 1

Event will have team memorabilia

WATERLOO — The history of the Waterloo Wonders, the legendary basketball team from Lawrence County, will again be honored on Oct. 1.

Waterloo Wonder Day will take place from noon-5 p.m. at WOW Ministries in Waterloo, featuring food, games, a chance to view historical memorabilia on the team and fellowship.

The event, which began annually in 2018 pays respect to the team, considered one of the best in Ohio’s history, who won two class B state championships in 1934 and 1935 a winning record of 94-3.

The event will take place at WOW Ministries, located located at 12335 County Rd 14, which features a memorial garden and a museum of artifacts relating to the team.