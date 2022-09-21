Blue Devils win 2nd straight OVC golf title
Published 12:14 am Wednesday, September 21, 2022
By Jim Walker
FRIENDSHIP — The Gallipolis Blue Devils went back-to-back.
Led by medalist Laith Hamid, the Gallipolis Blue Devils claimed a 10-shot win to take the Ohio Valley Conference golf championship for the second straight season.
Gallipolis had a 323 team score and the Fairland Dragons were next at 333. The Coal Grove Hornets were third at 344 and the Ironton Fighting Tigers had a 359 total for fifth.
Portsmouth, Rock Hill and South Point finished out the team standings, respectively.
Hamid shot a 72 for medalist honors, 4 strokes ahead of Fairland’s Jeremiah Fizer who had a 76. Joel Beals of Coal Grove and Landon Roberts of Fairland tied for third as each shot a 77.
Beau Johnson of Gallipolis had a 78, Ironton’s Hunter Freeman carded an 80, Jacob Skeens of Chesapeake and Luke Jenkins of Coal Grove each had an 83, Gallipolis’ Braeden Cardwell shot an 86 and Gavin Long an 87 while Ironton’s Carson Blankenship rounded out the top 10 with an 88.
Fairland’s Jake Seagraves and Ben Southard each fired a 90 while Gallipolis’ Aiden Tyler was one shot back of them.
Ohio Valley Conference
2022 Golf Tournament
Team Scores
- Gallipolis 323
- Fairland 333
- Coal Grove 344
- Ironton 359
- Portsmouth +121
- Rock Hill +145
- South Point +244
Individual Leaders
Laith Hamid, Gallipolis 72
Jeremiah Fizer, Fairland 76
Joel Beals, Coal Grove 77
Landon Roberts, Fairland 77
Beau Johnson, Gallipolis 78
Hunter Freeman, Ironton 80
Jacob Skeens, Chesapeake 83
Luke Jenkins, Coal Grove 83
Braeden Cardwell, Gallipolis 86
Gavin Long, Gallipolis 87
Carson Blankenship, Ironton 88
Jake Seagraves, Fairland 90
Ben Southard, Fairland 90
Aiden Toler, Gallipolis 91