Blue Devils win 2nd straight OVC golf title

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

FRIENDSHIP — The Gallipolis Blue Devils went back-to-back.

Led by medalist Laith Hamid, the Gallipolis Blue Devils claimed a 10-shot win to take the Ohio Valley Conference golf championship for the second straight season.

Gallipolis had a 323 team score and the Fairland Dragons were next at 333. The Coal Grove Hornets were third at 344 and the Ironton Fighting Tigers had a 359 total for fifth.

Portsmouth, Rock Hill and South Point finished out the team standings, respectively.

Hamid shot a 72 for medalist honors, 4 strokes ahead of Fairland’s Jeremiah Fizer who had a 76. Joel Beals of Coal Grove and Landon Roberts of Fairland tied for third as each shot a 77.

Beau Johnson of Gallipolis had a 78, Ironton’s Hunter Freeman carded an 80, Jacob Skeens of Chesapeake and Luke Jenkins of Coal Grove each had an 83, Gallipolis’ Braeden Cardwell shot an 86 and Gavin Long an 87 while Ironton’s Carson Blankenship rounded out the top 10 with an 88.

Fairland’s Jake Seagraves and Ben Southard each fired a 90 while Gallipolis’ Aiden Tyler was one shot back of them.

Ohio Valley Conference

2022 Golf Tournament

Team Scores

Gallipolis 323 Fairland 333 Coal Grove 344 Ironton 359 Portsmouth +121 Rock Hill +145 South Point +244

Individual Leaders

Laith Hamid, Gallipolis 72

Jeremiah Fizer, Fairland 76

Joel Beals, Coal Grove 77

Landon Roberts, Fairland 77

Beau Johnson, Gallipolis 78

Hunter Freeman, Ironton 80

Jacob Skeens, Chesapeake 83

Luke Jenkins, Coal Grove 83

Braeden Cardwell, Gallipolis 86

Gavin Long, Gallipolis 87

Carson Blankenship, Ironton 88

Jake Seagraves, Fairland 90

Ben Southard, Fairland 90

Aiden Toler, Gallipolis 91