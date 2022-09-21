EDITORIAL: Creating a path forward

A concern we so often hear from employers in the region is the difficulty they have finding people to hire for their businesses.

And the effects of the addiction epidemic on the region plays a large part in this, with many stating that it has hindered the search for workers.

That is why it was good news that the Lawrence County Economic Development Corp. has gotten a $500,000 grant to help those in treatment for substance use disorders get back into the workforce.

Partnering with Ironton-Lawrence CAO, LEDC will help with a variety of services for those in recovery, from treatment to skill training to things such as restorative dental work and childcare.

In order for recovery to be successful, it is imperative that people be able to reintegrate with society and be given a path to a productive career.

Nearly everyone in the Tri-State knows someone who has struggled with addiction.

We hope these funds will be spent wisely and that a path to a better future is made for so many of the neighbors, friends and family members who have been hit by this crisis.