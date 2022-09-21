Lady Hornets get 5-set win over Lady Musketeers

Published 12:21 am Wednesday, September 21, 2022

By Jim Walker

 


Coal Grove Lady Hornets’ Bryna Guy goes high in the air trying to get a kill as Greenup County Lady Musketeers’ Peyton Powell (23) attempts to block the shot. Coal Grove won the game in 5 sets. (Photo by Tim Gearhart)

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Email newsletter signup

 

COAL GROVE — Start right, finish happy.

The Coal Grove Lady Hornets began this week of volleyball with a win over the Greenup County Lady Musketeers on Tuesday.

The Lady Hornets took a 5-set win over the Lady Musketeers in a non-conference game, 20-25, 25-15, 14-25, 25-17 and 15-9 in the tiebreaker.

“We started the week off right,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Tricia Damron.

There were plenty of contributions led by Kelsey Farley with 28 points, 45 assists and 4 ace serves while Gracie Damron had 16 points, 13 kills and 4 blocks.

Kenadee Keaton got 9 points and 12 digs, Kylie Montgomery had 10 points, 11 kills and 14 digs, Bryna Guy finished with 12 points, 5 kills and 5 blocks, Olivia Kingrey 11 points, 8 kills and 16 digs and Alivia Noel racked up 12 points, 2 blocks and 18 digs.

In the junior varsity game, Coal Grove won in two sets, 25-23, 25-19. Ellie Delawder had 13 points and Avril Klaiber 12 for the Lady Hornets reserve team.

More Sports

Lady Pointers use strong 2nd half to rally by Fairland

OHSAA Computer Ratings

AP High School Football Poll

Evans suspended for dust-up with Saints’ Lattimore

Print Article