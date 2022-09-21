Last days of summer (WITH GALLERY)

Season’s last events draw crowds to Ashland, Coal Grove

Today is the first day of fall and the summer came to a close with two festivals bringing people out in our region over the past weekend.

In Ashland, the city celebrated Poage Landing Days, with the three-day festival hosting performances from Pam Tillis, regional musicians and the Cincinnati Circus Company, as well as vendors and many family activities.

Email newsletter signup

The event ran for three days on Winchester Avenue and drew a strong turnout throughout its duration.

While in Coal Grove on Saturday, Paul Porter Park was home to the return of Grovefest, a hard rock festival with more than a dozen bands.

It was the second year for the event.

While the season may be over, the arrival of fall does not mean a lack of activities for the public.

Here’s a look at several events planned for the county this week.

• On Thursday, it will be an event for a good cause, as Impact Prevention, comprised of youth from across the county, will conduct their annual Suicide Prevention Walk, starting at the Lawrence County Courthouse at 6 p.m.

• Beginning a busy Saturday, Ohio University Southern will host their first annual Family Day from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. The free event, open to OU students, employees and families, current and previous, will feature activities for all ages, including free food, inflatables, pumpkin painting, corn hole, family-oriented contests and creative stations for tie-dye, along with music and dancing.

• The sixth annual Ohio River Wine & Art Festival will take place from noon-4 p.m. on Saturday at the TownPlace Suites by Mariott in Ironton. Tickets are available at www.irontonalive.com, the group’s aLive Facebook page and https://www.simpletix.com/e/ohio-river-wine-and-art-festival-tickets-112188.

• The second annual Ironton River Run, organized by local nonprofit Third and Center, will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Pre-registration for the event can be done at www.tristateracer.com and is $25. Participants can also register on site on the day of the event, beginning at 5 p.m., at a cost of $30.

• The Lawrence County Historic Society will host their annual Historic Walk at Woodland Cemetery in Ironton, running from 5-7 p.m. Re-enactors will tell the life story of the notables buried on the grounds. Event is free and open to the public.