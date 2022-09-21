Letter to the editor: Candidates must remain truthful

When I was a kid, if I lied I would be disciplined by my parents.

It is important to tell the truth and what you say matters, my parents have taught me

As an adult, I don’t understand — If you go to a job interview, do you lie and not talk about what skills you have or what you can do, but only talk about how the other candidate will do a bad job?

I don’t think I would get the job and I would not blame them .

But some candidates just want to just do this. Time is valuable, don’t lie to voters.

We work too hard to vote to have someone who lie to us just to benefit big money special interest groups .

We need a candidate who is looking out for the hard working people of Ohio and their families.

That is why I fact check on Politico, and that’s why I think a lot of Tim Ryan for the U.S. Senate.

Tim Wiseman Sr.

Washington Court House