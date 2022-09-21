Melba Taylor

Melba Jean Taylor, 86, of Ashland, Kentucky, passed away Sept. 20, 2022, at Community Hospice, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Jerry Greenslait and Zac Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Family and close friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Wallace Family Funeral Home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.