Patriot Friends to host annual Gun Bash

PORTSMOUTH — Patriots Friends of NRA will be hosting their Annual Fall Gun Bash on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the American Legion Post #471 in Portsmouth.

The Gun Bash event will feature a catered dinner, games, raffles and more. This year’s event as previous years offers prizes.

Patriots Friends of NRA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and funds raised from all our events go toward Southern Ohio Friends of NRA grants. These grants are applied for and issued to groups in the southern Ohio area involved in promoting firearms education, firearms safety, recreational shooting and more.

Previous grant monies have been used for such projects as upgrading the shooting range at the Camp Oyo Boy Scout camp, the purchase of targets and other equipment for the Lawrence County 4-H shooting sports program, as well as hunting events for disabled veterans, for additional information about friends of the NRA or to find out about our grants visit www.friendsofnra.org.

Tickets for the Gun Bash are $35 for single tickets and $60 for couples (two tickets) at the door the evening of the event. Advanced tickets for Patriot Friends of NRA are $25 for single tickets and $50 for couples, must be purchased by Monday, Sept. 26.

The Post is located at 950 Gallia St in Portsmouth. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for the event.

For additional information or to purchase tickets in advance, email rebeccawithlsb@live.com or call or text Rebecca Clark at 740-727-3935