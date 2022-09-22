Bertha Reynolds

Nov. 27, 1932–Sept. 20, 2022

Bertha Mae Reynolds, 89, of Pedro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

The Lawrence County native was born Nov. 27, 1932, the daughter to the late Wilmer and Lola (Kizzee) Vincell.

She was preceded in death by her husband on Jan. 1, 2012, Arnold Ray “Red” Reynolds, whom she married Oct. 17, 1951.

Mrs. Reynolds was a 1951 graduate of Waterloo High School.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Mrs. Reynolds was a long-time member of U.C.T. and attended Etna-United Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by

a son, David L. Reynolds; a grandson, Brian W. Reynolds; and a nephew, Ritchie Barnett.

Those left to cherish her memory are a son and daughter-in-law, Gary V. and Peggy G. Reynolds, of Kitts Hill; granddaughter, Bridget N. (John) Wade, of Ironton; a grandson, Christopher D. (Chelsea) Reynolds, of Arizona; five great granddaughters, Alexandra (Lexi) Wade, Sadie Grace Thompson-Reynolds, Remington “Remi” Wade, John David Wade and Ellie Thompson-Reynolds; two nephews, Paul Barnett, of California and James Reynolds, of Sydney; brother, Don Vincell, of Ironton; niece, Deb (Robert) Richardson; and a cousin, Jojo, of Michigan.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Danny Pancake officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Public visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.