Fall Festival to be held as part of ACTC Spirit Week

ASHLAND, Kentucky – Ashland Community and Technical College is excited to be hosting a fall festival as a part of this year’s Spirit Week festivities.

The event will take place at ACTC’s College Drive Campus on Thursday and is open to the community.

Those who attend are asked to bring a non-perishable food or hygiene item to support the Pathfinder Pantry.

Face painting, carnival games, crafts, and other activities will begin at 6:30 p.m. At 8 p.m., the college will host a free outdoor screening of Hocus Pocus. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chair and participate in a Sanderson Sister costume contest.

Food vendors will also be on campus with food for purchase.

Spirit Week will be the week of Sept. 19, with activities students, faculty and staff can participate in each day.

ACTC also encourages the community to show their ACTC pride by posting photos on social media wearing ACTC colors and using the hashtag #ACTCSpiritWeek.