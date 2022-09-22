Flyers continue tough battles; beat RH, fall to Raiders

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — One tough game deserves another, and it seems the St. Joseph Flyers are playing a tough game each time they take the field.

The Flyers downed the Rock Hill Redmen 4-2 on Monday for their fifth close game in their last six contests.

St. Joseph (6-3-1) beat New Boston 1-0, lost to North Adams 1-0, blanked Portsmouth Clay 5-0, fell to Lucasville Valley 5-4 and then suffered a 3-2 loss at East Carter on Monday.

In the win over Rock Hill on Tuesday, the game was tied 1-1 at the half before the Flyers broke out in the second half and outscored the Redmen 3-1.

Zachary Johnson celebrated another hat trick as he scored 3 goals for the Flyers while Brady “Quinn” Medinger added a goal and an assist. Landon Rowe had 2 assists and Johnson added an assist.

St. Joseph goalkeeper Evan Balestra recorded 22 saves as Rock Hill took 24 shots.

The Flyers took 23 hots with 15 on goal.

St. Joseph had 6 corner kicks, one offsides and 9 fouls. Rock Hill had one corner kick and four fouls.

Rowe had 4 corner kicks and Johnson had 2 more.

On Monday, the Flyers put together a second half rally that fell just short in a 3-2 loss to the East Carter Raiders.

Johnson and Rowe each scored goals with Medinger and Johnson getting assists. Rowe had 3 corner kicks and Johnson had 2 corner kicks.

Flyers’ goalkeeper Balestra had 13 saves as East Carter took 16 shots on goal.

St. Joseph took 21 shots with 10 on goal.

The Flyers visit Portsmouth West next Monday.

Monday’s Game

St. Joseph 0 2 = 2

East Carter 2 1 = 3

Tuesday’s Game

St. Joseph 1 3 = 4

Rock Hill 1 1 = 2