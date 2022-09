Noreen McKee

Noreen Marie McKee, 78, of South Point, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at home.

Per her wishes, there will be no service.

Email newsletter signup

in lieu of flowers, she has asked that donations be made in her honor to St. Jude’s Hospital.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.