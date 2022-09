Roberta Mays

Roberta Sue Mays, 66, of Ironton, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.

She is survived by her husband, Everett Mays.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, is honored to assist the family during this time.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made in her name to a favored animal rescue organization.