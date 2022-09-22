Wine & Art Festival set for Saturday

The sixth annual Ohio River Wine & Art Festival will take place on Saturday at the TownPlace Suites by Mariott in Ironton.

The event will run from noon-4 p.m. and tickets are available online at www.irontonalive.com, the Ironton aLive Facebook page and https://www.simpletix.com/e/ohio-river-wine-and-art-festival-tickets-112188.

Tickets are also being sold at Unger Shoes, Dicks Music, Traders Cafe, Meraki Studio, Mariott Hotel and PureTap.

Cash or credit card will be accepted at the door, but tickets are limited and buying tickets in advance is suggested. Attendees must be 21 years old to participate.

Each ticket gets the entrant six wine samples, at 3 ounces each, a souvenir wine glass and hors d’oeuvres.

Extra wine samples, full five-ounce pours and bottles of favorite wines will be on sale.

Merry Family Winery will be featured.

Catering is by The Mill Cafe’ and Bakery. Local and guest artists will have art on display and available for purchase and music will be provided by Wiley Dew.

Complimentary transportation will be available to the Lawrence County Museum History Walk at Woodland Cemetery, which begins at 5 p.m.