Campaign news: Pro-Choice Ohio endorses Ryan

Pro-Choice Ohio announced last week their endorsement of U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, for U.S. Senate.

The group said the endorsement came as Ryan’s Republican opponent, venture capitalist and “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, was preparing to hit the campaign trail with U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-South Carolina, who authored a new bill that would capitalize on the reversal of Roe v. Wade and enact a 15-week abortion ban across the country.

“It is more important than ever that we have a proudly and unapologetically pro-choice majority in the U.S. Senate, which is why we are excited to endorse Tim Ryan,” said Pro-Choice Ohio executive director Kellie Copeland. “Ohioans can trust Tim to be a champion for abortion access and reproductive rights for all Ohioans — a clear contrast with JD Vance, an outspoken abortion opponent whose anti-choice and anti-woman views would only further endanger Ohioans when so many of our rights and bodily autonomy hang in the balance.”

Ryan has also earned the endorsements of NARAL Pro-Choice America and Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

Ohio Association of Professional Fire Fighters endorses DeWine

The Ohio Association of Professional Fire Fighters endorsed Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted for re-election.

“Ohio Fire Fighters support those who support us. Gov. DeWine has a proven track record of support for public safety, and that’s why he has our full support to lead the great State of Ohio as our Ggovernor,” OAPFF president John Harvey said.

Dewine responded to the announcement.

“Lt. Governor Husted and I will always champion Ohio’s firefighters,” he said. “We will work to ensure our first responders have the resources they need to proactively meet their physical, mental and emotional health needs to confront the daily demands of the job. We are grateful to the Ohio Association of Professional Fire Fighters and its members for their endorsement.”

DeWine is running for his second term and faces former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat, in the general election.