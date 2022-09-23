Scoreboard
Published 12:28 am Friday, September 23, 2022
NFL standings
National Football League
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|72
|17
|Miami
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|62
|45
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|40
|54
|New England
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|24
|34
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|46
|28
|Houston
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|29
|36
|Indianapolis
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|20
|44
|Tennessee
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|27
|62
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|85
|72
|Baltimore
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|62
|51
|Pittsburgh
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|54
|66
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|37
|43
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|71
|45
|Denver
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|32
|26
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|48
|46
|Las Vegas
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|42
|53
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|40
|36
|Philadelphia
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|62
|42
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|23
|36
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|55
|58
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|39
|13
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|46
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|53
|58
|Carolina
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|40
|45
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|29
|37
|Detroit
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|71
|65
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|34
|33
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|30
|31
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|50
|67
|L.A. Rams
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|41
|58
|San Francisco
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|26
|Seattle
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|24
|43
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 27, L.A. Chargers 24
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 36, Washington 27
Jacksonville 24, Indianapolis 0
Miami 42, Baltimore 38
N.Y. Giants 19, Carolina 16
N.Y. Jets 31, Cleveland 30
New England 17, Pittsburgh 14
Tampa Bay 20, New Orleans 10
L.A. Rams 31, Atlanta 27
San Francisco 27, Seattle 7
Arizona 29, Las Vegas 23, OT
Dallas 20, Cincinnati 17
Denver 16, Houston 9
Green Bay 27, Chicago 10
Monday’s Games
Buffalo 41, Tennessee 7
Philadelphia 24, Minnesota 7
Thursday, Sept. 22
Cleveland 29, Pittsburgh 14
Sunday, Sept. 25
Baltimore at New England, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Denver, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 26
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.
Top 25 schedule
College Football Top 25
Schedule For Sept. 24
All Times EDT
No. 1 Georgia vs. Kent St., Noon
No. 2 Alabama vs. Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
No. 3 Ohio St. vs. Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
No. 4 Michigan vs. Maryland, Noon
No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest, Noon
No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Kansas St., 8 p.m.
No. 7 Southern Cal at Oregon St., 9:30 p.m.
No. 8 Kentucky vs. N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Texas A&M at Arlington, Texas, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Tennessee vs. No. 20 Florida, 3:30 p.m.
No. 12 NC State vs. Uconn, 7:30 p.m.
No. 13 Utah at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
No. 14 Penn St. vs. Cent. Michigan, Noon
No. 15 Oregon at Washington St., 4 p.m.
No. 16 Mississippi vs. Tulsa, 4 p.m.
No. 17 Baylor at Iowa St., Noon
No. 18 Washington vs. Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
No. 19 BYU vs. Wyoming, 10:15 p.m.
No. 22 Texas at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.
No. 24 Pittsburgh vs. Rhode Island, Noon
No. 25 Miami vs. Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
THURSDAY’S COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCORES
SOUTH
Coastal Carolina 41, Georgia St. 24
West Virginia 33, Virginia Tech 10
MIDWEST
Illinois 31, Chattanooga 0
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL STANDINGS
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|91
|58
|.611
|_
|Toronto
|84
|66
|.560
|7½
|Tampa Bay
|83
|67
|.553
|8½
|Baltimore
|78
|71
|.523
|13
|Boston
|72
|77
|.483
|19
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|83
|67
|.553
|_
|Chicago
|76
|74
|.507
|7
|Minnesota
|73
|77
|.487
|10
|Kansas City
|61
|89
|.407
|22
|Detroit
|57
|92
|.383
|25½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|99
|52
|.656
|_
|Seattle
|82
|67
|.550
|16
|Texas
|65
|84
|.436
|33
|Los Angeles
|65
|85
|.433
|33½
|Oakland
|55
|95
|.367
|43½
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|95
|56
|.629
|_
|z-Atlanta
|93
|57
|.620
|1½
|Philadelphia
|82
|67
|.550
|12
|Miami
|61
|89
|.407
|33½
|Washington
|52
|97
|.349
|42
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|88
|63
|.583
|_
|Milwaukee
|80
|70
|.533
|7½
|Chicago
|65
|85
|.433
|22½
|Cincinnati
|59
|91
|.393
|28½
|Pittsburgh
|55
|95
|.367
|32½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|103
|46
|.691
|_
|San Diego
|83
|67
|.553
|20½
|San Francisco
|73
|77
|.487
|30½
|Arizona
|70
|80
|.467
|33½
|Colorado
|64
|86
|.427
|39½
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, Boston 1
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 2
Baltimore 8, Detroit 1
N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2
Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings
Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2
Oakland 2, Seattle 1
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1
Texas 5, L.A. Angels 3
Seattle 9, Oakland 5
Baltimore 2, Houston 0
Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 5
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 4, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
Boston (Hill 7-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-7), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 13-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (White 1-6) at Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Morris 0-2) at Texas (Gray 7-7), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 13-8) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 10-14) at Kansas City (Singer 9-4), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 14-8) at Oakland (Irvin 9-11), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 3, Atlanta 2
Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Mets 0
Cincinnati 5, Boston 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 3
N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2
Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings
San Francisco 6, Colorado 1
San Diego 1, St. Louis 0
Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 1
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco 3, Colorado 0
St. Louis 5, San Diego 4
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1
Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2
Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-9), 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Alexander 2-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 4-12), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 7-9) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-12), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 7-9) at Colorado (Feltner 3-8), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 14-8) at Oakland (Irvin 9-11), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 13-8) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Quintana 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 3-2), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.