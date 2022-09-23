Scoreboard

NFL standings

National Football League

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 72 17 Miami 2 0 0 1.000 62 45 N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 40 54 New England 1 1 0 .500 24 34 South W L T Pct PF PA Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 46 28 Houston 0 1 1 .250 29 36 Indianapolis 0 1 1 .250 20 44 Tennessee 0 2 0 .000 27 62 North W L T Pct PF PA Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 85 72 Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 62 51 Pittsburgh 1 2 0 .333 54 66 Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 37 43 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 71 45 Denver 1 1 0 .500 32 26 L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 48 46 Las Vegas 0 2 0 .000 42 53 NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA N.Y. Giants 2 0 0 1.000 40 36 Philadelphia 2 0 0 1.000 62 42 Dallas 1 1 0 .500 23 36 Washington 1 1 0 .500 55 58 South W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 39 13 New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 37 46 Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 53 58 Carolina 0 2 0 .000 40 45 North W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 1 1 0 .500 29 37 Detroit 1 1 0 .500 71 65 Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 34 33 Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 30 31 West W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 1 1 0 .500 50 67 L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 41 58 San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 37 26 Seattle 1 1 0 .500 24 43

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 27, L.A. Chargers 24

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 36, Washington 27

Jacksonville 24, Indianapolis 0

Miami 42, Baltimore 38

N.Y. Giants 19, Carolina 16

N.Y. Jets 31, Cleveland 30

New England 17, Pittsburgh 14

Tampa Bay 20, New Orleans 10

L.A. Rams 31, Atlanta 27

San Francisco 27, Seattle 7

Arizona 29, Las Vegas 23, OT

Dallas 20, Cincinnati 17

Denver 16, Houston 9

Green Bay 27, Chicago 10

Monday’s Games

Buffalo 41, Tennessee 7

Philadelphia 24, Minnesota 7

Thursday, Sept. 22

Cleveland 29, Pittsburgh 14

Sunday, Sept. 25

Baltimore at New England, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 26

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.

Top 25 schedule

College Football Top 25

Schedule For Sept. 24

All Times EDT

No. 1 Georgia vs. Kent St., Noon

No. 2 Alabama vs. Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

No. 3 Ohio St. vs. Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

No. 4 Michigan vs. Maryland, Noon

No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest, Noon

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Kansas St., 8 p.m.

No. 7 Southern Cal at Oregon St., 9:30 p.m.

No. 8 Kentucky vs. N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Texas A&M at Arlington, Texas, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Tennessee vs. No. 20 Florida, 3:30 p.m.

No. 12 NC State vs. Uconn, 7:30 p.m.

No. 13 Utah at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

No. 14 Penn St. vs. Cent. Michigan, Noon

No. 15 Oregon at Washington St., 4 p.m.

No. 16 Mississippi vs. Tulsa, 4 p.m.

No. 17 Baylor at Iowa St., Noon

No. 18 Washington vs. Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

No. 19 BYU vs. Wyoming, 10:15 p.m.

No. 22 Texas at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.

No. 24 Pittsburgh vs. Rhode Island, Noon

No. 25 Miami vs. Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

THURSDAY’S COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCORES

SOUTH

Coastal Carolina 41, Georgia St. 24

West Virginia 33, Virginia Tech 10

MIDWEST

Illinois 31, Chattanooga 0

