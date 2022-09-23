Scoreboard

Published 12:28 am Friday, September 23, 2022

By The Associated Press

NFL standings
National Football League
All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 72 17
Miami 2 0 0 1.000 62 45
N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 40 54
New England 1 1 0 .500 24 34

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 46 28
Houston 0 1 1 .250 29 36
Indianapolis 0 1 1 .250 20 44
Tennessee 0 2 0 .000 27 62

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 85 72
Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 62 51
Pittsburgh 1 2 0 .333 54 66
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 37 43

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 71 45
Denver 1 1 0 .500 32 26
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 48 46
Las Vegas 0 2 0 .000 42 53

NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East

W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 2 0 0 1.000 40 36
Philadelphia 2 0 0 1.000 62 42
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 23 36
Washington 1 1 0 .500 55 58

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 39 13
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 37 46
Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 53 58
Carolina 0 2 0 .000 40 45

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 29 37
Detroit 1 1 0 .500 71 65
Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 34 33
Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 30 31

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 50 67
L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 41 58
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 37 26
Seattle 1 1 0 .500 24 43

Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 27, L.A. Chargers 24
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 36, Washington 27
Jacksonville 24, Indianapolis 0
Miami 42, Baltimore 38
N.Y. Giants 19, Carolina 16
N.Y. Jets 31, Cleveland 30
New England 17, Pittsburgh 14
Tampa Bay 20, New Orleans 10
L.A. Rams 31, Atlanta 27
San Francisco 27, Seattle 7
Arizona 29, Las Vegas 23, OT
Dallas 20, Cincinnati 17
Denver 16, Houston 9
Green Bay 27, Chicago 10
Monday’s Games
Buffalo 41, Tennessee 7
Philadelphia 24, Minnesota 7
Thursday, Sept. 22
Cleveland 29, Pittsburgh 14
Sunday, Sept. 25
Baltimore at New England, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Denver, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 26
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.

Top 25 schedule
College Football Top 25
Schedule For Sept. 24
All Times EDT
No. 1 Georgia vs. Kent St., Noon
No. 2 Alabama vs. Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
No. 3 Ohio St. vs. Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
No. 4 Michigan vs. Maryland, Noon
No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest, Noon
No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Kansas St., 8 p.m.
No. 7 Southern Cal at Oregon St., 9:30 p.m.
No. 8 Kentucky vs. N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Texas A&M at Arlington, Texas, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Tennessee vs. No. 20 Florida, 3:30 p.m.
No. 12 NC State vs. Uconn, 7:30 p.m.
No. 13 Utah at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
No. 14 Penn St. vs. Cent. Michigan, Noon
No. 15 Oregon at Washington St., 4 p.m.
No. 16 Mississippi vs. Tulsa, 4 p.m.
No. 17 Baylor at Iowa St., Noon
No. 18 Washington vs. Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
No. 19 BYU vs. Wyoming, 10:15 p.m.
No. 22 Texas at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.
No. 24 Pittsburgh vs. Rhode Island, Noon
No. 25 Miami vs. Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

 

THURSDAY’S COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCORES

SOUTH

Coastal Carolina 41, Georgia St. 24

West Virginia 33, Virginia Tech 10

MIDWEST

Illinois 31, Chattanooga 0

 

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL STANDINGS

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB
z-New York 91 58 .611 _
Toronto 84 66 .560
Tampa Bay 83 67 .553
Baltimore 78 71 .523 13
Boston 72 77 .483 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 83 67 .553 _
Chicago 76 74 .507 7
Minnesota 73 77 .487 10
Kansas City 61 89 .407 22
Detroit 57 92 .383 25½

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Houston 99 52 .656 _
Seattle 82 67 .550 16
Texas 65 84 .436 33
Los Angeles 65 85 .433 33½
Oakland 55 95 .367 43½

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB
z-New York 95 56 .629 _
z-Atlanta 93 57 .620
Philadelphia 82 67 .550 12
Miami 61 89 .407 33½
Washington 52 97 .349 42

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 88 63 .583 _
Milwaukee 80 70 .533
Chicago 65 85 .433 22½
Cincinnati 59 91 .393 28½
Pittsburgh 55 95 .367 32½

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 103 46 .691 _
San Diego 83 67 .553 20½
San Francisco 73 77 .487 30½
Arizona 70 80 .467 33½
Colorado 64 86 .427 39½

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, Boston 1

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 2

Baltimore 8, Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2

Oakland 2, Seattle 1

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 9, Oakland 5

Baltimore 2, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 5

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 4, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Boston (Hill 7-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-7), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 13-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (White 1-6) at Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Morris 0-2) at Texas (Gray 7-7), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 13-8) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 10-14) at Kansas City (Singer 9-4), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 14-8) at Oakland (Irvin 9-11), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games

Washington 3, Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Mets 0

Cincinnati 5, Boston 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 6, Colorado 1

San Diego 1, St. Louis 0

Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 1

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 3, Colorado 0

St. Louis 5, San Diego 4

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-9), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Alexander 2-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 4-12), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-9) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-12), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-9) at Colorado (Feltner 3-8), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 14-8) at Oakland (Irvin 9-11), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 13-8) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Quintana 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 3-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

 

 

