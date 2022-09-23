Two Crown City men killed in car crash near Athalia

Two-vehicle crash occurred Thursday on State Route 7

ATHALIA — Two Crown City men were killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 7 near mile post 13 early Thursday.

According to the Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Nathan Colburn, 24, and David Lambert, 49, both of Crown City, sustained life threating injuries in the crash and were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Email newsletter signup

Troopers said a 2011 Ford F-250, driven by Colburn, was traveling northbound on the road at about 5:50 a.m., when it struck a 2015 Mack semi-truck and tanker trailer, driven by Lamber.

Evidence at the scene indicates that Colburn’s vehicle drove left of center and struck the Mack semi-truck, troopers said. The truck appears to have taken evasive action to avoid the crash by steering to the right.

After impact, both vehicles ended off the west side of SR 7. Due to the crash, the tanker truck lost approximately 5-10 gallons of fuel.

Colburn and Lambert sustained life threating injuries in the crash and were pronounced deceased at the scene. Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Ohio Dept. of Transportation, Proctorville Fire Department, Rome Twp. Fire Department, Marathon Refinery Fire Department, Lawrence County Hazmat, Lawrence County EMS and EPA.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.