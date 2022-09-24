EDITORIAL: Making an impact

Since 2019, Impact Prevention has hosted a suicide prevention walk, beginning at the Lawrence County Courthouse and leading to the Ironton riverfront.

With messages of positivity, such as in their mural that read, “Tomorrow needs you,” the group, comprised of Lawrence County youth, has sought to let others know that they are valued and to raise awareness of suicide and mental health issues.

By offering hope and directing those in need to available resources, the group hopes to make a difference across the county, while, at the same time, memorializing those who have been lost through luminaries on the river.

Email newsletter signup

This is but one of many of the projects Impact has done since their inception and not only are they helping those in need, but promoting leadership skills in their young members.

It is through community work that change can occur, starting with individuals and small groups.

We commend Impact’s organizers for instilling that spirit in tomorrow’s leaders.