Blue Devils outscore Dragons in OVC shootout

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

GALLIPOLIS — When the Fairland Dragons and Gallipolis Blue Devils get together, they always seem to light up the scoreboard.

They were burning out lightbulbs on Friday as the Blue Devils posted a wild 43-35 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Dragons.

Gallipolis stayed unbeaten with the win at 6-0 and 3-0 in the OVC. Fairland slipped to 4-2 and 2-1.

After a slow start, the Blue Devils got the scoring fest underway with 4:53 left in the first quarter when Hudson Shamblin ran 2 yards for a score. Caleb Stout kicked the first of 5 conversions.

The lead went to 14-0 on the first play of the second quarter as Shamblin ran 1-yard for the touchdown.

Fairland finally got its offense going as Peyton Jackson hit Brycen Hunt with a 5-yard scoring strike and Gabe Polcyn kick the first of his 5 extra points and it was 14-7 at the 5:18 mark.

But with just 2:05 left in the half, quarterback Brody Fellure ran 10 yards and it was 21-7 at the half.

Gallipolis extended its lead to 28-7 three minutes into the second half on a 2-yard run by Fellure.

Fairland then began its comeback as Zion Martin raced 13 for a touchdown to cut the deficit in half at 28-14 with 8:07 on the clock.

The Blue Devils went back on top by 3 touchdowns as Shamblin went 1-yard for his third score of the game.

However, Gallipolis went for the 2-point conversion as Mason Skidmore ran the ball in and it was 36-14 with 4:29 left in the quarter.

The Dragons answered and they answered quickly as Jackson hooked up with Steeler Leep on a 67-yard catch and run play and it was 36-21.

The score tightened as Jackson ran 3 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter and it was 36-28.

But a 30-yard scoring run by Fellure gave the Blue Devils a 43-28 lead.

Fairland wasn’t about to quit as Martin had a 3-yard scoring run with 3:08 to play, but the Blue Devils were able to run the clock down and secure the win.

Next Friday in league games, Gallipolis goes to Coal Grove and Fairland will host South Point.

Fairland 0 7 14 14 = 35

Gallipolis 7 14 15 7 = 43

First Quarter

G — Hudson Shamblin 2 run (Caleb Stout kick) 4:53

Second Quarter

Ga — Hudson Shamblin 1 run (Caleb Stout kick) 11:55

Fa — Brycen Hunt 5 pass from Peyton Jackson (Gabe Poclyn kick) 5:18

Ga — Brody Fellure 10 run (Caleb Stout kick) 2:05

Third Quarter

Ga — Brody Fellure 2 run (Caleb Stout kick) 9:58

Fa — Zion Martin 13 run (Gabe Polcyn kick) 8:07

Ga — Hudson Shamblin 1 run (Mason Skidmore run) 4:29

Fa — Steeler Leep 67 pass from Peyton Jackson (Gabe Polcyn kick) 3:30

Fourth Quarter

Fa — Peyton Jackson 3 run (Gabe Polcyn kick) 11:53

Ga — Brody Fellure 30 run (Caleb Stout kick) 8:18

Fa — Zion Martin 3 run (Gabe Polcyn kick) 3:08