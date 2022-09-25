Ohio Valley Bank celebrates newest location

Opened Wednesday at Hills Plaza in Ironton

Ohio Valley Bank celebrated the opening of a full-service bank branch in Ironton on Wednesday.

The new location is in the Ironton Hills Plaza and will be the bank’s 17th location.

Email newsletter signup

The new office is now open and already accepting new clients.

The entire community was invited to help mark the milestone during an official ribbon-cutting ceremony today at the OVB Ironton Office.

As is Ohio Valley Bank tradition, the ribbon used for the Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony was made of U.S. bills strung end to end.

After the ceremony, the money ribbon is donated to a local organization that can use the funds to make a positive impact within the community. The OVB community bankers have chosen the Ironton Lion’s Club to be the recipient of their money ribbon.

Terri Taylor manages the OVB Ironton Office and is backed by financial professionals including Anita Good, branch operations manager; Jodi Rowe-Collins, business development; and Yvonne Riedel, account services representative.

The bank lobby is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday. Night deposit drop-off is available. A drive-thru ATM will be coming soon.

Ohio Valley Bank was established in 1872. OVB is an FDIC-insured community bank based in Gallipolis, and is a state member bank of the Federal Reserve.

More information can be found at Ohio Valley Bank’s website at www.ovbc.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OhioValleyBank.