Dennie Wilson

Dennie Franklin Wilson, 71, of Proctorville, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at home

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.