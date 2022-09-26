Henry Stevenson

Henry “Hank” Garland Stevenson, 75, of Scottown, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at home. He is survived by his wife, Kay Bowman.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Phil Bowman officiating. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, with military rites being held by VFW Post 6878.

Visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.