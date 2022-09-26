Potential sale of Union-Rome sewer among commission business

The potential sale of the Union-Rome sewer system was among the business before the Lawrence County Commission at their meeting on Tuesday.

The commission voted to receive and file 11 letters of objection to a sale, then voted to approve a resolution declaring it necessary to sell the sewer system.

Commissioners DeAnna Holliday and Colton Copley voted for the resolution, with Freddie Hayes Jr. voting against it.

“This resolution allows us to move forward with the exploratory phase,” Holliday said in what she called a “clarification” of the vote, noting that it allowed the commission to look at proposals and bids. “This is, by no means, an effort to say ‘yes, we are selling.’ We have no made a decision.”

In commissioners’ reports, Hayes gave an update on the construction of the new Lawrence County Senior Center being built at the county fairgrounds in Rome Township.

“We are moving right along,” Hayes said, adding that they recently took a group from the Sybene-Chesapeake Senior Center, who will be moving into the facility when it opens, to view the work as it is underway.

Hayes said the seniors were especially excited to see the large porch on the building.

“They’re ready for their rocking chairs,” he said. “And I’m ready for my rocking chair.”

Work is expected to be complete by late fall. Hayes said turkeys have already been ordered for a Thanksgiving dinner in the new building.

In other business, the commission:

• Heard from assistant county administrator Katrina Keith, who said the courthouse is still looking for a tree to be donated for the Christmas season. She said anyone interested should call the commission and someone will be sent to assess the tree.

• Heard from Holliday, who said September is Literacy Month in the county and promoted the Imagination Library, which provides free books to children. She said anyone interested in donating can contact the commission.

• Approved a transfer of $150,000, as requested by Julie Monroe, superintendent for Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities.

• Approved a transfer of $1 million, as requested by County Engineer Patrick Leighty.

• Approved a transfer of $153,000, as requested by the director of Lawrence County Job and Family Services.

• Entered into a grant agreement with Rome Township Trustees for upgrades to the Lock 27 area.

• Received and filed the conviction report from Lawrence County Common Pleas Court, Lawrence County Municipal Court and Ironton Municipal Court.

• Received and referred the storm water sewer report from Rome Township Trustees to Lawrence Soil and Water Conservation District and the county engineer.