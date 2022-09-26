Rosemary Wood
Published 12:54 pm Monday, September 26, 2022
Rosemary Wood
Rosemary Ann Wood, 73, of Ironton, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Community Hospice Center in Ashland, Kentucky.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Lee Wood.
Funeral services will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Jeffersonville Missionary Baptist Church in Coal Grove, with Brother Kenny Ruggles officiating.
Visitation will be 5:30-6 p.m. at the church.
Burial will be private for family. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, is assisting the family.
Condolences may be expressed at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.