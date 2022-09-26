South Point roofing company owners charged with theft

Shield Roofing accused of taking money, not completing work

The owners of a South Point roofing business have been indicted for accepting money to make repairs and then not finishing the work.

Jose H. Cabrelas, 42, South Point, and Jose H. Escobedo, 37, of Orlando, Florida, and their company Shield Roofing and Construction LLC, of South Point, have been indicted for third-degree felony theft from a person in a protected class, (got $14,528 in cash in April from an elderly couple and didn’t finish the job), fourth-degree felony theft from a person in a protected class (got $2,700 in May from an elderly man and didn’t complete the job), fifth-degree felony theft (got $4,200 in cash in May from property owner and didn’t complete the job) and fifth-degree felony theft (got $6,786.06 in April and May from a church and didn’t complete the job.)

A look at the company’s page on the Better Business Bureau website had several complaints, going back to last fall, of the same nature – property owners put down thousands of dollars for work and the work was never completed. The South Point company is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau.

Shield Roofing and Construction LLC was incorporated with the State of Ohio in November 2012 by Escobedo. Cabrelas’ name was added to the company’s filing with the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office in February 2016.

Other people indicted and the charges they face are:

• James G. Adams, 42, Portsmouth, fourth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felony receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceeding, fourth degree felony trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

• Jerrod L. McKinney, 42, Proctorville, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fourth-degree misdemeanor illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Keith M. Wetzel, 55, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fourth-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree felony operating a vehicle with a hidden compartment used to transport a controlled substance.

• Samantha L. Pancake, 33, Pedro, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Marc Oden, 28, Huntington, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony violating a protection order.

• Phillip Robert Fox, 62, Lesage, West Virginia, fourth-degree felony grand theft.

• Brent Dwayne Grant, 52, Proctorville, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Tiffany N. Parks, 39, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Roy N. Sprouse, 45, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Rico Andre Bailey, 47, South Point, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Joseph Blake Conley, 29, South Point, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Sheryl R. Logsdon, 52, Ironton, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Tracy L. Hostetter, 37, Ironton, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Jennifer L. McKnight, 36, Pedro, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Michael G. Martin, 56, Waterloo, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Benjamin C. Hawk, 33, Proctorville, third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• Shawn Edward Perdue, 55, South Point, third-degree felony having weapons while under disability.

• James F. Unrue III, 39, Russell, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony breaking and entering.

• Kimberly Sue Ressler, 54, Coal Grove, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Shawn M. Rackley, 45, Huntington, West Virginia, two counts of second-degree felony burglary.

• Susan A. McCann, 34, Ironton, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fourth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Anthony E. Daniels, 43, fourth-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs.

• Dara L. Rowe, 44, Ironton, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Timothy L. Henry, 33, Chesapeake, fifth-degree possession of heroin.

• Christopher M. Tracy, 27, Mansfield, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property, third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

• Gregory A. Moats, 31, Huntington, West Virginia, fourth-degree felony trespass in a habitation.

• Tiffany Ruggles, 28, Willow Wood, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Roger L. Dillon, 52, Ironton, third-degree felony trafficking in a fentanyl related compound, fifth-degree felony trafficking in a fentanyl related compound, two counts of third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs.