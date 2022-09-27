AP Prep Football Polls

DIVISION I

Team Record Pts.

1. Cincinnati Moeller (19) 6-0 199

2. West Chester Lakota West 6-0 159

3. Lakewood St. Edward 5-1 143

4. Cincinnati Elder 5-1 118

5. Dublin Jerome (2) 6-0 111

6. Centerville 5-1 88

7. Cleveland St. Ignatius 4-1 55

8. Cleveland Heights 6-0 53

9. Springboro 5-1 48

10. Springfield 4-1 47

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Princeton 45. Gahanna Lincoln 19. Medina 18. New Albany 13. Fairfield 12.

DIVISION II

Team Record Pts.

1. Akron Hoban (13) 6-0 187

2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (5) 6-0 153

3. Kings Mills Kings 6-0 114

4. Massillon Washington 5-1 111

(tie) Medina Highland 6-0 111

(tie) Xenia (2) 6-0 111

7. Uniontown Lake 6-0 95

8. Toledo Central Catholic (1) 5-1 61

9. Avon 5-1 41

10. Painesville Riverside 5-1 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hudson 28. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 26. Piqua 18. Austintown-Fitch 18. Trenton Edgewood 12.

DIVISION III

Team Record Pts.

1. Hamilton Badin (16) 6-0 196

2. Chardon (2) 5-1 154

3. Canfield 5-1 129

4. Tipp City Tippecanoe 5-1 81

5. Youngstown Ursuline 5-1 77

6. Mount Orab Western Brown 5-1 72

7. Bellbrook (1) 5-1 68

8. Dresden Tri-Valley (1) 5-1 59

9. Youngstown Chaney 5-1 56

10. Tiffin Columbian 5-1 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Granville 32. Wapakoneta 23. Chillicothe 17. Aurora 14.

DIVISION IV

Team Record Pts.

1. Cleveland Glenville (16) 6-0 192

2. Cincinnati Wyoming (4) 6-0 171

3. Steubenville 6-0 154

4. Millersburg West Holmes 6-0 133

5. Van Wert 5-1 75

6. Sandusky Perkins 5-1 55

7. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 6-0 51

8. Chillicothe Unioto 6-0 48

9. Beloit West Branch 5-1 44

10. Girard 5-1 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus East 26. Middletown Bishop Fenwick 21. Jefferson Area 20. Springfield Shawnee 19. Bellevue 17. Elyria Catholic 17.

DIVISION V

Team Record Pts.

1. Coldwater (9) 6-0 169

2. Ironton (7) 6-0 159

3. Harvest Prep (1) 6-0 122

4. Liberty Center 6-0 100

5. Canfield S. Range (2) 6-0 93

6. Milton-Union 6-0 57

7. Sugarcreek Garaway 6-0 55

8. Bloomdale Elmwood 6-0 49

9. Perry 5-1 39

10. Chillicothe Zane Trace 6-0 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Springfield Northeastern 33. Belmont Union Local 30. Cincinnati Madeira 28. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 24. Germantown Valley View 23. Barnesville 22. Pemberville Eastwood 13.

DIVISION VI

Team Record Pts.

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (17) 6-0 197

2. Kirtland (3) 6-0 180

3. Carey 6-0 148

4. Mogadore 6-0 116

5. Ashland Crestview 6-0 106

6. Beverly Fort Frye 5-1 72

7. Versailles 4-2 65

8. Columbia Station Columbia 6-0 52

9. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 5-0 47

10. N. Robinson Col. Crawford 5-1 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 28. Williamsburg 18. New Madison Tri-Village 15.

DIVISION VII

Team Record Pts.

1. Warren John F. Kennedy (8) 5-1 165

2. Springfield Catholic Central (7) 6-0 136

3. New Bremen (2) 5-1 120

4. Newark Catholic 3-1 108

5. Antwerp (1) 6-0 101

6. Lowellville 6-0 80

7. Waynesfield-Goshen 6-0 49

8. Arlington 6-0 47

(tie) McComb 5-1 47

10. Mechanicsburg 5-1 45

Others receiving 12 or more points: Salineville Southern 43. Franklin Furnace Green 39. Ansonia 30. Caldwell (1) 22. Danville 22. Hannibal River 13.

