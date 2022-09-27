Area High School Football Standings
Published 12:29 am Tuesday, September 27, 2022
High School Football
2022 Regular Season Standings
Ohio Valley Conference
OVC Overall
W L Pts. Opp W L Pts Opp
Ironton 3 0 151 25 6 0 224 63
Gallipolis 3 0 121 76 6 0 224 119
Portsmouth 2 1 112 99 3 3 192 203
Coal Grove 2 1 128 56 5 1 282 130
Fairand 1 2 82 104 4 2 184 140
Rock Hill 1 2 69 76 3 3 124 136
South Point 0 3 26 119 2 4 139 196
Chesapeake 0 3 13 147 2 4 74 202
Southern Ohio Conference
Division I
SOC Overall
W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp
Green 1 0 21 0 6 0 225 97
Northwest 1 0 48 18 4 2 194 129
Beaver Eastern 1 0 24 8 1 5 80 132
Prts. Notre Dame 0 1 18 48 2 4 180 154
Sciotoville East 0 1 8 24 2 4 178 144
Symmes Valley 0 1 0 21 1 4 52 152
Division II
SOC Overall
W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp
Wheelersburg 1 0 42 0 4 2 176 95
Portsmouth West 1 0 49 42 5 1 228 78
Lucasville Valley 1 0 35 7 3 3 175 150
Minford 0 1 0 42 4 2 169 124
Waverly 0 1 42 49 2 4 183 260
Oak Hill 0 1 7 35 1 5 68 132