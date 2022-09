David Lambert

David Lee Lambert, 49, of Crown City, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Angela Lambert.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. on Friday at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville. Burial follow at Miller Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.