David Withers
Published 9:48 am Tuesday, September 27, 2022
David Lawrence Withers, 66, of Proctorville, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
Visitation is 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.
A celebration of life service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Eric Porterfield officiating.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.