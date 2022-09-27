Dragons second at D2 sectional; 4 local golfers advance to district

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — It was 1-out-of-5 teams and 4-out-of-5 for local golfers at the Class AA sectional tournament.

One team — the Fairland Dragons – and four individuals took all but one qualifying spots in next week’s district tournament.

Gallipolis won the sectional title with a team score of 313 with the Dragons second at 322.

The Wheelersburg Pirates were third at 336 followed by the Piketon Red Streaks at 339 and Waverly with a 341 total.

Besides the top five teams advancing to the district, the top five individuals not on a qualifying team earn a berth in the district.

The top five individuals in order of finish were Ironton’s Hunter Freeman, Minford’s Matthew Justice, Chesapeake’s Jacob Skeens, Rock Hills Isaac Doolin and Ironton’s Chaydan Kerns.

The district tournament will be Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Crown Hill Golf Club in Williamsport.

Fairland was led by senior Landon Roberts who shot a 79 on rounds of 42 and 37.

Senior Beau Johnson shot 40-38 for a 78 total, junior Gavin Long 40-39 for a 79, junior Nathanael Baird had an 86 on a 42-44 while freshman Braedon Cardwell had an 88 on a 45-43.

Laith Hamid of Gallipolis took medalist honors with a 70 on rounds of 37 and 33.

The Chesapeake Panthers had a sixth place finish at 375 while the Ironton Fighting Tigers were just 2 strokes behind at 377.

The Panthers were led by sophomore Jacob Skeens who fired an 85 on rounds of 46 and 39.

Junior Carter Collins with an 89 on rounds of 46 and 43 with junior Braxton Oldaker with a 45-50 for a 95 total.

Two sophomores rounded out the Chesapeake scoring as Shawn Carrico had a 51-55 for 106 and Andrew Mick 56-56 for a 112 total.

Ironton sophomore Hunter Freeman qualified for the district as an individual with an 85 on rounds of 43 and 42. Junior Chaydan Kerns also qualified for the district as he carded an 89 on rounds of 44 and 45.

Freshman Carson Blankenship shot a 49-51 of an even 100 for Ironton with sophomore Judah Barnes getting a 103 on rounds of 50-53 and senior Cole Triplett went 72-61 for a 133 total.

The Rock Hill Redmen had only three golfers with senior Isaac Doolin carding an 89 on rounds of 45 and 44 while senior Victor Day went 53-60 for 113 and freshman Nick Stamper 55-62 for a 117 total.

Ironton was followed in the team standings by Portsmouth West at 381, Wellston 396, Northwest 407, Portsmouth 412, Minford 422, Oak Hill 423 and Rock Hill no team score.