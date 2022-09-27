Gloria McGinnis

Gloria Jacqueline “Jackie” Schulze McGinnis, daughter of Effie (Cooper) and Marion McGinnis of Huntington, West Virginia, died in 2018 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Her ashes will be buried on her parents’ gravesite at Rome Cemetery 3 p.m. Friday.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Huntington High School Department of Social Studies.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.