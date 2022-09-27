HOME IMPROVEMENT: Second Hand Rose has changing offerings of furniture, home décor

ASHLAND, Ky. — “You’ll never know what you’ll find in here,” a woman, stopping to glance at another item on her way out from the checkout said.

It is a common experience for customers at Second Hand Rose’s furniture and home décor shop, located at 3205 13th St.

Matt Perkins, CEO for the company, said they could probably use twice the amount of space that they have in their current building, which was purchased 25 years ago from the YWCA at the store’s start.

The shop is one of three in Ashland, which includes a clothing store, located 2284 Carter Ave., and a children’s store, at 925 Winchester Ave.,

furniture store manager Betty Hinkle said.

“It’s all consignment,” she said. “The consigner gets 40 percent and the store gets 60.”

She said they offer a wide variety, including dressers, chairs, and the most popular items, couches and dining room sets.

“And we’re starting for Halloween and Christmas,” she said.

Perkins said it is a family-owned business, which was started in the 1950s by Bea Sloane as a single shop.

It was bought by his parents, Sam and Ann Perkins, in 1999 and the furniture shop was added, after many customers suggested it, as well as the children’s store 15 years ago.

Perkins said over its seven decades, Second Hand Rose has sold to more than 33,000 customers, who come from all over the Tri-State.

He said they have many “cool finds,” also offer chalk paint, for those who want to do DIY work on wood furniture.

When asked about some of the more unusual finds, Perkins said, just recently, they came across some highly collectable furniture worth $50,000.

He recalls one consigner who also showed up with an unexpected find – a mini painting by Pablo Picasso, which had been gifted to a woman by a corporate executive.

“I told them, ‘I’d love to sell it for you, but you need to take it to Sotheby’s,’” Perkins said.

He said the shop has a quick turn on items, which is popular not just for customers hoping to make a sale, but also with customers.

“Every time they come here, it’s different,” he said.

Perkins said the stores also offering a loyalty card, with discounts for those who shop often. He said this has saved customer “hundreds of

thousands of dollars.”

“Our reputation is really solid and we are honored to serve the community,” he said.

Second Hand Rose stores are open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday and from noon-5 p.m., on Saturday.