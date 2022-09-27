HOME IMPROVEMENT: The Dream Closet

Cleary helps people organize home, find space and more

Amanda Cleary has taken her love of redecorating and fixing up to help others around Ironton as part of the arts-based group Third and Center and she has also made into job helping

people organize their homes and garages.

For the past two years, she has done the home fix ups, like giving people their dream closet or painting walls or helping them reduce clutter.

“I am able to help people who have projects they don’t want to do themselves,” Cleary said. “For example, I do custom closet work. So people can hire me to come in and design and install the closet of their dreams. I also help people with their home organization needs. I also do interior paint and wallpaper.”

She also does other small projects that need done around a client’s home. Cleary said her business comes from her love of do-it-yourself projects.

“My husband, Scott, and I are in the process of renovating and remodeling our second home. I knew that other people needed these services as well and there are only so many home improvement projects that you can do on your house before you are essentially done,” she said. “So this is a way for me to have a creative outlet and to let people complete their projects.”

If, for example, she has been hired to install someone’s dream closet, she does an assessment of what her clients’ needs are and what they want to see in that closet.

“It is to make sure that the space functions properly for the homeowner,” Cleary said. “Everyone’s needs are different.”

She also teaches the client how to store for a season.

“You don’t have to have everything that you own in your closet at one time,” she said. “So, I help them create systems to help their home function more efficiently.”

Cleary originally started more as a home organizer and she expanded into the other services as she realized that many people had great spaces that weren’t being maximized.

“We are able to go in and remove what is in the closet and make it work better,” Cleary said.

She said one service that people don’t like to do is one of her favorite things.

“I think a lot of people need help with interior paint and I love to paint,” she said. “So that is nice. But I think the home organization is the thing that most people seek me out for. That process of what to keep, what to donate and what to just throw in the trash is hard for a lot of people. But I am there to supportingly move them through that process.”

She said that Pinterest has helped her in her business.

“I always ask people to show me their Pinterest inspirations and I have yet to have a client look at me and say ‘What’s Pinterest?’ Everyone has their dream closet or pantry or whatever the case may be, they just don’t know how to execute it.”

And has there ever been someone’s dream project that was kind of a nightmare for her?

Yes. It was a garage remodel and the client wanted their kayak to hang from the ceiling.

“Installing the beam to support the weight of the kayak was kind of a nightmare. I’m thankful my husband that helps me on all my big ideas,” Cleary said. “Getting the kayak hoist installed was a

pretty big deal.”

She can be reached on Facebook at Amanda Cleary. Her email is lifelongdrop@gmail.com.