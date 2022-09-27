Doug Johnson: How we see a situation is all a matter of perspective

Having the right perspective can help solve the most complex situation.

The problem is most of us fail to stop long enough to get all the facts together and get the correct perspective.

One day, an army drill sergeant was yelling at a private for his alleged insubordination.

The young man was doing his best to keep his composure while the drill sergeant continued his barrage of obscenities.

Then the sergeant’s daughter walked into the room and caught the young private’s attention.

She was very beautiful and seemed to like the fact the young man was staring at her.

When the sergeant realized the young man was staring at his daughter, he stepped up to the private and began screaming in his face, “Who are you looking at? She’s way out of your league!”

The girl came to the young man’s defense, but the sergeant wouldn’t stop.

This got the attention of the sergeant’s wife who came in to see what the commotion was all about.

Soon all four were yelling at the top of their lungs at each other.

Suddenly, the lights went out and everything fell silent.

There was a kissing sound followed by a loud ‘SLAP!’

The lights came back on and everyone stood stunned, trying to figure out what had happened in the dark.

The mother thought: “I’m glad my daughter slapped the private for trying to kiss her—he deserved it! He should have more respect for a young lady.”

The daughter thought: “I wish mother hadn’t slapped the young man. He’s kind of cute… I hope she didn’t hurt him too bad. Daddy must have kissed mommy for standing up for my honor.”

The sergeant thought: “That’s my girl! I’m glad she tried to slap him when he kissed her. But I don’t understand how she missed him and slapped me.”

The private was grinning the whole time, thinking, “I can’t remember when I’ve had so much fun, kissing the back of my hand and slapping the sergeant’s face!”

This comical illustration shows the dramatic difference one’s perspective makes on a situation.

The private’s perspective was the only one that made sense.

As we go through life, circumstances happen to us that we don’t understand because we can only see things from our perspective.

We can’t sort out the whole picture from where we are in life, only God can.

Jesus said in Matthew 6:33: “Seek first the kingdom of God, and His righteousness, and all these things will be given to you.” (NIV)

When your life seems chaotic and out of control, remember that God sees it all from a higher perspective.

Let the view from God’s eyes direct your choices and feelings throughout your life.

You can find His perspective for your life in the Bible.

Have you read it today?

Rev. Doug Johnson is the senior pastor at Raven Assembly of God in Raven, Virginia.